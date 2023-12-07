Seattle weather: Scattered lowland rain and mountain snow

After a week of intense flooding and rain, far less rain is forecast today. Also, tomorrow will be mostly dry. While the rain today could be locally heavy, it won't be as widespread or constant as we've experienced recently. We're also predicting moderate to heavy mountain snow today which is a welcomed change from the warmer systems we've had lately.

Over the Cascades above 3,000 feet, a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Friday for snow totals of five to 15 inches. For Stevens, Snoqualmie and White Passes, totals between five and ten inches seem most likely, but higher totals are possible under heavier bands of snow. Check WSDOT conditions before you travel!

We've likely already hit our high temperatures today. This afternoon, temperatures will range in the mid 40s for most under mostly cloudy skies. Keep a rain jacket with you in case you get caught in the wet weather!

Good news: river levels are receding today. We still have a few spots of minor flooding listed below. These local Flood Warnings continue until tonight, but the warning in effect for the Chehalis River at Porter stays in place until late tomorrow evening. Despite the showers today, we don't expect a noticeable difference on the rivers.

With another atmospheric river moving in late Friday to Saturday, river levels could increase once again, but there's some uncertainty about how it might pan out. Right now, it looks like there might be rises on streams and rivers in the Olympic river basins. The Skokomish River may rise above flood stage at Potlatch once again Saturday night or Sunday morning.



Thankfully, this next atmospheric river doesn't look nearly as powerful as the last couple. Before snow levels jump to 6,000 feet by Sunday, there might be some snow at the passes on Saturday. From our recent weather pattern, rivers are running high and may be more responsive to additional rain, but we're not expecting river flooding this weekend to be a big deal at this point. Stay tuned because this incoming system is dynamic and subject to change!



Sunday will be wet, but not as rainy as a couple days ago. Monday will offer isolated showers. Tuesday will be dry and beautiful with morning clouds and afternoon sunshine. Isolated showers are in the forecast Wednesday.

Take good care and thanks so much for choosing FOX 13!



Warmly,



Meteorologist Abby Acone

Follow me on Twitter @abbyacone, Instagram @abbyaconewx, TikTok @abbyaconetv and Facebook (Meteorologist Abby Acone)