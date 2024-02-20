Seattle weather: Showers continue into Wednesday with mild temperatures

It was a mild and mostly gray day with scattered showers. Highs topped out in the mid to low 50s.

Scattered showers continue this evening with any chance of t-storms decreasing by sunset. Showers continue into Wednesday.

Overnight lows will be mild, lows only dropping into the mid to low 40s. Scattered showers continue into tomorrow morning.

Plenty of showers Wednesday, starting in the morning and lasting into the evening hours. A few light snowflakes for the higher mountain passes.

The extended forecast outlook is showing cooler air moving in Sunday night into early next week. We could see snow levels drop to the foothills and potentially lower by Monday morning.

Enjoy the break in the rain and the early glimpse of spring Thursday through Saturday. The changes return for Sunday.