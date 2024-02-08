Seattle Weather: Showers return late Thursday

article

From Wednesday night into Thursday morning, we will see more cloud cover with an isolated shower chance. Lows in the mid to upper 30s.

A few showers around to start Thursday, but skies will be on the cloudy side and mainly dry.

High temperatures will be slightly cooler Thursday, topping out in the low to mid 50s.

Rain will return late Thursday with more showers and even a few inches of snow for the Cascades.

A few inches of snow is possible late Thursday, with a few lingering snowflakes through the end of the week.

No major changes to the extended forecast, highs in the mid to upper 40s into the weekend. Slightly warmer late weekend into early next week.