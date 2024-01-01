Seattle weather: Showers return Tuesday, breezy along the coast

For the first day of 2024, we saw some blue skies and highs in the upper 40s. A little cooler compared to how we ended December.

Clouds will continue to increase this evening as showers return Tuesday. Areas of patchy fog will also be around for the south sound tonight.

Overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s with calm winds.

Showers will start along the coast Tuesday morning slowly moving inland as the day continues.

Winds will pick up along the coast as well, wind gusts between 20-30mph possible throughout the day. A little breezy through the Cascade Passes as well.

Showers will be more widespread by Tuesday evening. Rain will be light with no major totals expected.

High temperatures Tuesday will be similar to Monday, topping out in the mid to upper 40s.

If you are heading over the passes, don't expect any major snow storms through at least Thursday. A mix of rain and snow for Snoqualmie Pass and light snow for Stevens.

Scattered showers will continue through the week. Cooler temperatures and a stronger system returns Friday into the weekend.