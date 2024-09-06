Seattle weather: Smoky haze through the weekend

A hazy day around western Washington as smoke pours into the area from wildfires to our south. Air quality was impacted today, and is expected to stick around for much of the weekend. The smoky skies will make for some picturesque sunsets over the next few days.

The hot, dry weather is also leading to an increased fire risk. Red Flag Warnings have been extended into Saturday night till 8 p.m. There is a very slight chance for mountain showers on Sunday afternoon.

Onshore flow will increase on Saturday, bringing some relief from the heat to the coast, but warm temperatures are expected again in the interior region.

It will be a busy sports weekend with mostly sunny skies and a warm day for Cougs, Huskies, Storm, and Seahawks fans as they watch their teams play.

A slow cooling trend through the weekend, but more noticeable by next week. Fall-like weather returns with cooler than normal afternoons and a slight chance for showers by midweek.