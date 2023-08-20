Seattle weather: Smoky, warm conditions for Sunday

A smoky and warm day for the Pacific Northwest Sunday. An Air Quality Alert in effect through noon Monday for moderate to unhealthy air. Smoke will be pushed out by Monday afternoon with more onshore flow.

Fire danger remains high through tonight with dry and unstable air along with low relative humidity. Red Flag Warning through tonight in the Cascades.

Smoke will keep temperatures from getting too hot this afternoon, acting like a filter. Still warm with highs in the 80s for the Puget Sound.

Cooler and fresher air will move Monday, which will move the smoke out of the area and bring temperatures back into the 70s.

With an upper level low dropping in from the north, it will bring in more onshore flow and average highs into the work week. There will be a slight chance of a shower Tuesday through Wednesday morning, most likely the coast and SW interior.