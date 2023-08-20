Expand / Collapse search
Flood Watch
from MON 5:00 AM PDT until TUE 5:00 PM PDT, Asotin County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 12:30 PM PDT, Willapa Hills, South Washington Coast, Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 PM PDT, Clark County, Cowlitz County, Skamania County, Wahkiakum County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 5:00 PM PDT, Clallam County, Island County, Jefferson County, King County, Kitsap County, Lewis County, Mason County, Pierce County, San Juan County, Skagit County, Snohomish County, Thurston County, Whatcom County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 AM PDT, Benton County, Columbia County, Franklin County, Kittitas County, Klickitat County, Walla Walla County, Yakima County
Air Quality Alert
until MON 10:30 AM PDT, Adams County, Asotin County, Chelan County, Douglas County, Ferry County, Garfield County, Grant County, Lincoln County, Okanogan County, Pend Oreille County, Spokane County, Stevens County, Whitman County

Seattle weather: Smoky, warm conditions for Sunday

By Claire Anderson
Smoky, warm day on Sunday

A smoky & warm day for the Pacific Northwest Sunday. An Air Quality Alert in effect through noon Monday for moderate to unhealthy air. Smoke will be pushed out by Monday afternoon with more onshore flow.

SEATTLE - A smoky and warm day for the Pacific Northwest Sunday. An Air Quality Alert in effect through noon Monday for moderate to unhealthy air. Smoke will be pushed out by Monday afternoon with more onshore flow.

Fire danger remains high through tonight with dry and unstable air along with low relative humidity. Red Flag Warning through tonight in the Cascades. 

Smoke will keep temperatures from getting too hot this afternoon, acting like a filter. Still warm with highs in the 80s for the Puget Sound. 

Cooler and fresher air will move Monday, which will move the smoke out of the area and bring temperatures back into the 70s. 

With an upper level low dropping in from the north, it will bring in more onshore flow and average highs into the work week. There will be a slight chance of a shower Tuesday through Wednesday morning, most likely the coast and SW interior. 