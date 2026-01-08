Seattle weather: Drier Friday and Saturday

The Brief Puget Sound showers will taper off Thursday night, followed by a stretch of drier weather and highs near 50 degrees through Saturday as high pressure builds. A new storm system arrives Sunday with heavy rain focused on the Olympic Peninsula, leading into warmer lowland temperatures in the mid-50s by Monday. Snow levels will rise to 7,000 feet early next week, prompting officials to monitor how the combination of rain and melting snow may impact river levels.



Showers will taper off Thursday night for most of the Puget Sound area, leading to a stretch of drier weather to end the week.

Showers will end for most areas of the central and south Puget Sound area on Thursday night with a few lingering showers in the north sound and Cascades through Friday morning.

Big picture view:

As high pressure builds Friday into Saturday, drier weather will return to Western Washington with high temperatures rising close to 50 degrees.

The next round of rain will hit on Sunday, with the heaviest rain over the Olympic Peninsula. Showers will continue through Monday.

Isolated showers on Thursday in Seattle will give way to drier weather on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

By the numbers:

Temperatures in the lowlands will rise to the mid 50s on Monday and Tuesday. Snow levels will rise to 7,000 feet on Monday. While river flooding isn't forecast this week right now, we'll have to monitor how melting snow next week could lead to rising rivers.

Highs in the 50s and sunnier weather appear in the seven day forecast in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

MORE NEWS FROM FOX 13 SEATTLE

New Seattle Mayor Katie Wilson talks homelessness, police tensions and World Cup countdown

Seattle leaders combat 'misinformation', say open-air drug use still means arrests

Here's everything to know about the 2026 Super Bowl

Seattle ranks as the best US city for keeping New Year's resolutions in 2026, data shows

WA trooper struck, injured in multi-car crash on SR 512

To get the best local news, weather and sports in Seattle for free, sign up for the daily FOX Seattle Newsletter.

Download the free FOX LOCAL app for mobile in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store for live Seattle news, top stories, weather updates and more local and national news.