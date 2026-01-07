Seattle weather: Lowland rain, intense mountain snow

article

The Brief Snow over the Cascade mountains could cause problems over the passes on Thursday. In the lowlands, we can't rule out an isolated and minor rain/snow mix this morning. Drier weather will return Friday and Saturday.



Grab your rain jacket! Scattered showers are forecast on Wednesday with more snow in the Cascades.

While there's a small chance for a spotty and brief rain/snow mix in the lowlands Thursday morning, there's a better possibility for plain old rain. Occasional showers are forecast through the rest of today.

Drier weather returns to Seattle on Friday and Saturday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect as heavy snow is expected through Thursday afternoon for the Cascades. An extra one to two feet is forecast through tomorrow. Check WSDOT conditions and restrictions before traveling!

Intense mountain snow is forecast for the Washington Cascade passes. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rough surf is forecast along the far Washington coast. Don't turn your back to the water!

Large breaking waves along the coast (far to the west of Seattle) will create a risk of being swept away in the water. (FOX 13 Seattle)

What's next:

Highs will stay chilly into Thursday, only reaching the low 40s. Breezy pockets are also possible.

Occasional showers and cloudy weather can be expected in Seattle today. (FOX 13 Seattle)

As high pressure builds Friday into Saturday, drier weather will return for a brief spell. Sunday and Monday could mark a slight uptick in shower chances. Snow levels will rise to 6,000 feet in elevation on Monday. While river flooding isn't forecast this week right now, we'll have to monitor how melting snow next week could lead to rivers rising.

Isolated showers on Thursday in Seattle will give way to drier weather on Friday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs in the 50s and sunnier weather appear in the seven day forecast in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

