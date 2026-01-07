Seattle weather: Heavy mountain snow, scattered showers Thursday

The Brief Heavy snow has dumped about a foot in the Cascades, with another 8–18 inches possible as a Winter Storm Warning remains in effect through Thursday afternoon. Snow levels will be low Thursday morning, with a slight chance of minor snow in some lowland areas, but major impacts aren’t expected. A High Surf Advisory is in effect along the coast through Thursday morning, while drier weather is expected heading into the weekend.



Heavy snow Wednesday brought another foot of snow to the Cascades, which was great for the ski slopes, but not so great for some of the roads.

The Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the cascades through 4 p.m. Thursday for continued heavy snow. We could see another 8–18" of new snow through the afternoon.

Snow levels will be low again Thursday morning, which could bring snowflakes to the lowlands. Not expecting any major impacts, but we could see some minor accumulation for isolated locations.

Highs Thursday will be cooler than average, only reaching the mid to low 40s. Winds could still be breezy at times, but no advisories expected.

A High Surf Advisory is in effect for the coast through 10am Thursday for large breaking waves. Be alert if you are around the beaches.

Skies will start to dry out later Thursday into Friday as high pressure starts to move in. The forecast is looking drier through Saturday afternoon before another round of rain moves inland. Highs will be mild into next week with drier skies again.

