Seattle Weather: Some fog to start Tuesday morning

After some early morning rain, the skies cleared out this afternoon, and we saw some beautiful sunsets around Western Washington. The clearing skies, light winds, and wet soil in the wake of Monday morning's rain will allow fog to form overnight.

Tuesday will bring drier conditions with a weak ridge in place. It won't last long though, as we are tracking another disturbance by Wednesday evening.

Snow levels will lower on Wednesday and Thursday, bringing another shot at now in the mountains. The southern Cascades will likely see the most, with White Pass picking up a little less than a foot.

Be sure you check the road conditions before heading over the passes, especially on Wednesday and Thursday.

Offshore winds are forecast to become breezy on Wednesday. Cooler air will funnel into Western Washington through the Fraser River. This will increase our chances of seeing a wintry mix in the lowlands on Thursday morning before transitioning to all rain as temperatures warm up. No accumulations are expected.