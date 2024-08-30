Seattle weather: Summer heat for Labor Day weekend

Kicking off the holiday weekend with unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs on Friday topped out in the 80s and 90s and are forecast to be a few degrees warmer on Saturday as offshore flow continues thanks to a strong ridge of high pressure overhead.

Afternoon highs will again warm into the 80s and 90s for Saturday. (FOX13 Seattle)

If you are traveling to Central and Eastern Washington, be prepared for hot weather as a Heat Advisory will be in effect there. It will be a toasty home opener in Pullman for the Cougs taking on Portland State.

Extreme heat is forecast for East of the Cascades this weekend on Saturday and Sunday.

By Sunday afternoon, the ridge will begin to weaken a little, allowing a few clouds to move into parts of Western Washington. There is a very slight chance the Southern Cascades may see an isolated shower.

Lots of sunshine forecast for most of the weekend. A few additional clouds will arrive on Sunday, but still dry. Expand

Increased onshore flow on Labor Day Monday will help cool temperatures some into the low 70s. Sunnier skies will return again by the end of the week with highs nearing 80 once again.