Seattle Weather: Sunbreaks & spotty showers Sunday

Saturday was cooler, cloudy and wet at times for a typical spring day for the Pacific Northwest. Highs were slightly below average, topping out in the mid to low 50s.

Tonight we will see a few scattered showers and cloudy skies. Lows will also be a few degrees cooler overnight.

Overnight lows will be slightly cooler than last night, but in the mid 40s still. The average low temperature this time of year is 41F, so we are relatively mild.

An early morning round of rain will move through the Puget Sound area, but by 7am most of the rain will have moved out. Skies will be partly sunny, allowing temperatures to warm.

Temperatures on Sunday will be above average with highs in the mid to upper 50s. A few more clouds and spotty showers are possible in the evening.

Clouds will start to increase later Sunday as another round of rain moves in for Monday.

Scattered showers and the mid to low 50s hang around through the weekend. A bit more wind and steady rainfall midweek through Thursday. Looks like we could see some drier skies for Easter Weekend!