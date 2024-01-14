Seattle Weather: Sunshine and chilly conditions again Monday

Another COLD day for the Pacific Northwest with highs again below freezing. This is the third consecutive day below freezing in Seattle.

Tonight, skies will remain mainly clear and temperatures will drop again into the 20s and teens overnight into Monday morning.

It will be a clear and chilly start to the work week with plenty of sunshine and only a few clouds. Highs will be several degrees warmer compared to Sunday, but we will still remain below average and just above freezing.

Skies will stay clear and dry through the middle of Tuesday, then we start to see changes. High clouds will start to stream in by the afternoon ahead of our next system. Precipitation will start to move in later Tuesday, moving from the south going northeastward across the region. With cold air in place and moisture moving in, we could see transitional showers of snow, freezing rain and slick conditions. Right now, the timing moves the system through quickly, so brief impacts, but we will watch for changes.

We will see heavy snow in the Cascades again this week, which is great news for the ski slopes and snowpack. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect from Tuesday afternoon through Thursday morning for up to several feet of new snow.

Temperatures will slowly get back to more average conditions by the end of the week. You can't rule out mixed rain/snow showers through Friday morning as cold air remains in place. A milder and wet weekend ahead.