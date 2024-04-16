Seattle weather: Sunshine and mild temperatures return

Skies are clearing out and temperatures will be chilly tonight! Many locations will be near freezing. Bundle up if you are heading outside this evening.

As temperatures are forecast to dip below freezing in some spots, a frost advisory will be in effect early tomorrow morning. Be sure to protect tender plants and your pets.

Mostly clear skies to start off your Wednesday with plenty of sunshine for tomorrow through the end of the week.

Afternoon highs tomorrow will be closer to our average high of 59 degrees. Tomorrow will kick off another warming trend for us this week.

The Washington Department of Ecology has declared a drought emergency statewide only excluding the Seattle, Tacoma and Everett metro locations. They say there's simply not enough water contained in our snowpack and reservoirs due to our very mild winter.

Afternoon highs will be back to the 60s by this week. Enjoy the beautiful blue skies. We'll see a few clouds return by the weekend with a slight chance for rain, mainly late Saturday into early Sunday.