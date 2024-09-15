Seattle weather: Sunshine and milder temperatures Monday

We started with cloudy skies and a few sprinkles this morning, but the sunshine returned this evening.

Highs today were on the cooler side, still well below seasonal average. Temperatures only reached the mid 60s.

Skies will continue to clear this evening with overnight lows cooler, lows in the mid 40s to low 50s.

Monday will be sunny and warmer, as a weak ridge of high pressure nudges into the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures will still be below average.

Showers will return on Tuesday as our next system moves in throughout the day. Rain starts along the coast in the morning, slowly moving westward as the day continues. Cloudy skies will prevail along with cooler temperatures.

Showers will taper into Wednesday, with temperatures well below average. We will see a dry break on Thursday with more afternoon sunshine and still below average temperatures. This weekend looks mainly dry, but there will be a slight chance of showers Friday through Sunday.