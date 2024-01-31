Seattle Weather: Showers tapering off Thursday

Today was the first day Seattle saw below 60 since the weekend! Still above average though, with highs in the upper 50s.

Tonight's overnight lows will stay mild in the 40s and we will see scattered showers.

Still above freezing for overnight temperatures as mild conditions stick around. Lows in the 40s.

Showers will be widespread to start our Thursday, but will start to taper for the second half of the day.

High temperatures will drop a few degrees Thursday afternoon, but still above average; mid to low 50s.

Showers will be more isolated by Thursday evening with even a few sunbreaks before the sun goes down.

Snow levels will slowly start to lower through the end of the week. A mix of rain and snowflakes possible for the higher mountain passes Thursday, with light snow possible Friday into the weekend. No major mountain snow expected.

Temperatures for the rest of the week will start to drop back to more average for the season. We will dry out for the weekend and into early next week.