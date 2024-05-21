Seattle Weather: Tapering showers Wednesday morning, drier afternoon

A wet, cool and breezy day for the Pacific Northwest with widespread showers through this evening.

Capitol Hill Camera

A cool afternoon Tuesday with highs more than 10 degrees below seasonal average. Highs only topped out in the mid to low 50s.

TODAY HIGH TEMP

Showers will slowly taper this evening, with mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be breezy through the early morning hours.

TONIGHT FORECAST PM (FOX 13 Seattle)

Clouds and showers will be present early Wednesday morning. Showers will taper by midday with drier afternoon skies.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS2

A few clouds closer to the Cascades Wednesday afternoon, but more sunbreaks the further west you go.

FUTURECAST NEXT 48 HOURS

Highs temperatures Wednesday will be a few degrees warmer, as more sunshine will be present the the passing low moves out of the area.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Good news for pollen sufferers, the count is low thanks to the rainfall. The levels will rise later this week with warmer and drier conditions expected.

Pollen Count Bars Forecast

Thursday will dry out with more sunshine and highs in the mid 60s. Showers return Friday through the first part of the weekend. Showers will taper Sunday with warmer temperatures by Memorial Day.