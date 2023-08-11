Seattle weather: Temperatures soar into the 90s

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Pacific Northwest the next few days bringing some of the hottest temperatures of the year so far to Western Washington.

Friday and Saturday, temps will stay reasonable with mostly sunny skies and highs close to 80 degrees.

The big jump in temperatures will occur Sunday as highs soar into the upper 80s. Some spots in the southwest interior and up in the foothills of the Cascades will hit 90 degrees for the second half of the weekend. Thankfully, this will not be a strong east wind event, but fire danger is still high this time of year due to the dry fuels.

Temperatures next week will not break any records, but it will be our first heatwave of the season.

Overnight lows will not provide much relief next week, only dropping into the mid 60s. With several days above 90 degrees, the FOX 13 Weather Team has issued Weather Alert days Tuesday through Thursday. Heat related illnesses can be more prevalent during weeks like this.