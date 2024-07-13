Seattle Weather: Warm, Dry Stretch Continues

There was plenty of afternoon sunshine today and highs were a little warmer, topping out in the upper 80s and low 90s.

We are tracking hotter temperatures east of the mountains in Central and Eastern Washington. A Heat Advisory will remain in effect through 10pm Sunday night as we forecast highs in the mid 90s to over 100 degrees.

Winds are also forecast to pick up in these locations. The dry, warm and gusty conditions have also increased the fire danger, prompting a Red Flag Warning for Sunday afternoon beginning at 2pm and through much of the night.

No big changes are forecast for the extended period. We will see a bit more of a marine push on Monday morning with more low clouds around. They will burn off during the early afternoon and return to blue skies. Afternoon highs will drop a bit, but rebound quickly by mid-week. Looking out there are no chances for rain, so the dry stretch continues.