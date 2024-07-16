Seattle weather: Warm Wednesday with a chance of mountain thunderstorms

It was a sunny and warm summer day around the Pacific Northwest for the start of the week!

Lake Union Camera

Temperatures were several degrees warmer this afternoon with highs topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s.

TODAY HIGH TEMPS

With the high today of 88 degrees, we have reached 13 days of 80 degrees or above in a row. We could break the record streak of +80 degrees by the end of the week at SeaTac! The record is 15 days!

July Month Almanac Temps

Overnight temperatures will be mild with increasing clouds, lows in the mid to low 60s.

Regional Overnight Lows

Starting on Wednesday, clouds will be around to start as a mid-level system moves in from the south.

FUTURECAST 8am (FOX 13 Seattle)

Highs will still be warm with temperatures expected to reach the mid to upper 80s. It could get warmer if we get better cloud clearing.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

A Heat Advisory and an Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect for Central and Eastern Washington through 10pm Thursday for extended high temperatures.

Heat Alerts

There will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms along the Cascade crest and into Central Washington on Wednesday afternoon.

FUTURECAST 5pm

These thunderstorms are expected to remain below severe levels, but they could bring numerous dry lightning strikes and gusty outflow winds. These storms will increase fire concerns.

Convective Outlook (FOX 13 Seattle)

A Red Flag Warning will go into effect from Wednesday morning through the evening hours.

Red Flag Warnings

A few morning clouds will be around to start Thursday, but after that we will be back to all sunshine. Highs will peak again on Saturday with highs remaining above average through early next week.