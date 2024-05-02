Seattle Weather: Warmer and sunny Thursday

Skies will be clear and sunny Thursday with high temperatures warming into the mid to low 60s.

TOMORROWS FORECAST (FOX 13 Seattle)

A few pop-up showers are possible in the afternoon along the Cascades, and could drift into the foothills.

FUTURECAST 5pm

Highs on Thursday will be slightly above average and warming back into the low to mid 60s.

Regional Highs Tomorrow

Showers will start to increase along the coast on Friday morning and move further inland by the afternoon. Showers and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for the weekend.