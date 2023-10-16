Seattle weather: Wet and gusty Monday, chance of thundertorms

More typical fall weather will return for the beginning of the work week. Our next cold front early Monday will be associated with the upper-level low pressure trough moving northward into Canada.

The first round of heavy to moderate rain will move inland along the coast during the morning hours, then push into the rest of the Puget Sound area by the end of the morning commute.

Winds will also pick up Monday with southerly gusts between 20-30mph. Strongest winds will be along the water in the north interior.

Skies will start to dry out Wednesday with warmer temperatures. Skies will say moistly dry with mild temps through the end of the week. Next round of rain returns for the weekend.