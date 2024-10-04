Seattle weather: Wet and breezy Friday, dry weekend ahead

A front pushing through Western Washington on Friday will continue to produce showers and breezy conditions for the rest of the day.

The widespread rain the area saw this morning is done, but more on and off showers are expected for Friday, with cool temperatures.

Morning rain will be followed by afternoon on and off showers Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Rain could still linger in a convergence zone behind the front in areas around south Snohomish and north King counties through the evening commute, but everyone west of the Cascades should be mainly dry by Saturday morning.

Scattered showers and a possible Puget Sound Convergence Zone will set up for the evening commute. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The leaves are changing across Western Washington, especially north of Seattle and in the mountains. We should see fall colors peak in the next two to three weeks across the Puget Sound lowlands.

The leaves are starting to change in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

If you're heading to the UW Huskies game against Michigan on Saturday, or the Seahawks game against the New York Giants on Sunday, both days will be great for football. Temps will be a bit warmer Sunday, but both Saturday and Sunday should feature partly to mostly sunny skies by kickoff.

It will be a beautiful day for football Sunday as the Seattle Seahawks take on the New York Giants. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Monday will be the warmest day of the next week with a chance of showers back in the picture on Tuesday and Wednesday.