Seattle weather: Wet weekend, warmer temperatures

The much-advertised atmospheric river has arrived in Western Washington. Rain is forecast to be moderate to heavy at times. Particular attention will be paid to the North Cascades region and the Olympics, where rain runoff and snow melt may lead to a sharp rise in area rivers.

Rainfall amounts in the next 24 hours will total about 1" -2" around the coast and interior. Our area mountains could see as much as 2-4".

As the atmospheric river taps into the very mild air, our forecast highs will be near records for the next few days, likely breaking the record on Sunday set back in 2018 and coming close on Monday to the one set in 1992.

Temperatures tonight will range in the mid to upper 40s, with highs tomorrow back into the 50s.

Rain will settle in for the next several days with a short break Sunday night into part of Monday. By the end of next week, cooler air will return, bringing temperatures back closer to average and snow levels back down to nearby passes.