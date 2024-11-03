Seattle Weather: A wet and windy start to Monday, more mountain snow

After a rather calm and cool November day, we are going to see the weather ramp up to start the work week. It will be a wet start to the morning with gusty winds and snow returning to the Cascades. Dangerous waves and surf conditions will also increase along the coast.

Our next frontal system will bring widespread rain and gusty winds by Monday morning. Showers will start along the coast before sunrise and make its way to the I-5 corridor by 8-9am. The precipitation will change to snow once it hits the mountains, bringing heavier snowfall to the Cascades.

Snow will start to fall in the mountains by mid-morning as snow levels drop to 3000-4000ft. The heaviest snow will be in the north Cascades, which could see 12–18 inches through Tuesday morning. A Winter Storm Warning and a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect early Monday morning through 10am Tuesday.

Snow levels will drop on Tuesday to around 2500', but precipitation will also decrease, so less snow is expected. Make sure to check the latest pass conditions if you plan to travel. Stevens Pass is under the Winter Storm Warning and Snoqualmie is under the Advisory.

Winds will start to pick up earlier Monday morning ahead of the front, first starting with wind along the coast, moving further inland throughout the day. Winds will slowly ease late Monday into Tuesday.

A High Wind Warning and a Wind Advisory will be in effect early Monday morning through 2pm in the afternoon. Winds along the coast, strait and north interior could peak at around 60 mph. The rest of Western Washington will see gusts around 30-45 mph.

Showers will taper by Tuesday morning with a few sunbreaks possible into the afternoon. Temperatures will stay around or below average through the rest of the week. High pressure starts to build by midweek, bringing more sunshine and calmer conditions. The next round of lowland rain, mountain snow and breezy conditions returns Friday through the weekend.