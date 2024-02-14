Seattle Weather: Wintry mix tonight into Thursday morning

A dry and cloudy start to Wednesday, but changes are expected to arrive this evening. We could see mixed rain and snow showers for Western Washington and even a few snowflakes for the Kitsap Peninsula, Hood Canal and the south interior.

Winds are going to be breezy tonight for the Fraser River Outflow near Bellingham and through the Cascade gaps. Winds will stay gusty into Thursday morning.

Tonight, showers will start to transition over to snow showers, especially to the west as cold air filters in and due to upslope flow around the Olympics.

Tonight's lows are going to struggle to hit the freezing mark, which will limit the snowfall.

Snow totals tonight through Thursday morning look relatively light, especially for the Seattle Metro area, which will likely see trace amounts of snow. The best chance for snow accumulation will be to the west of Puget Sound and the south interior.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect tonight from 10 p.m. through 10 a.m. Thursday. Wet snow is possible with two to three inches through midday tomorrow.

Several inches of snow are expected for the Cascade mountains, especially the south Cascades. The heaviest snow will be for White Pass with up to a foot of snow possible.

Mixed rain and snow showers will still linger through early Thursday. Everything will turn to rain by midday for the lowlands. Snow continues in the passes.

Highs on Thursday will be on the cooler side, with some spots barely getting above 40 degrees. Showers will taper by the evening hours.

Temperatures will moderate by Friday and highs will be much warmer by early next week, mid to low 50s.