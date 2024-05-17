Seattle weather: Clouds, showers and cool temperatures this weekend

The next week will be cooler in Seattle with a mix of clouds, sunshine and showers at times.

May has been a mixed bag for Seattle with chilly days and toasty days, but the week will end with cooler than average temperatures.

Sea-Tac has only .30 inches of rain in the bucket for the month. The average for May is 1.88 inches. Late-spring rain can help delay fire season, so root for some more precipitation to end the month.

A calendar showing the high temperatures in Seattle for May. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday afternoon will be dry with plenty of sunshine and highs remaining in the mid 60s. Any remaining showers Friday will stay in the Cascades.

A map showing the high temperatures expected for Friday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday night, clouds will arrive ahead of the next system. The next round of showers will hit Saturday morning and continue on and off through most of the day.

A map showing expected rain midday Saturday in Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Sunday looks drier for most, but there will still be some lingering isolated showers. Monday will be the warmest day of the week as a ridge briefly nudges into the area.

Showery and cool weather returns on Tuesday through the end of next week.