Smoky skies and warm temps Wednesday

Wildfire smoke from Canada is bringing hazy sunshine to Western Washington Wednesday, with summer-like highs in the mid-80s.

This was the look from our Lake Union camera this morning as wildfire smoke from Alberta and British Columbia, Canada moved into the area. This smoke is mainly impacting the northern half of Washington and is high enough in the atmosphere where it is not effecting our air quality.

Other than a few scattered thunderstorms in the Cascades, we will stay dry across the region today with temps about 15 degrees above average for this time of year.

We will get a few more days with warm temps before a big change on Sunday. Onshore flow the second half of the weekend will bring temps down into the mid to upper 60s, which is average for mid to late May. There's still no widespread rain in the forecast for at least the next seven days.