Soaking rain and breezy weather returns to Western Washington

Soaking rain and breezy weather are making a strong comeback across Western Washington tonight into Thursday.

Overnight, you can expect lows in the mid to upper 40s for most. Temperature aren't overly chilly because an atmospheric river is giving us somewhat mild air (along with the rain). Dress in waterproof layers overnight and wear reflective gear if you're biking, walking or running outside overnight.

Rain will be moderate to heavy tonight through Thursday morning. Fewer showers are expected tomorrow afternoon. In very isolated cases, there could be minor street flooding if leaves clog storm drains. Otherwise, just be ready for slick roads with pooling and standing water. We'll have to watch local burn scars for any flooding, but that chance if very small.

There's also a Flood Watch in effect for the Skokomish River in Mason County. Minor river flooding is a possibility.

You'll need a solid rain jacket during the daytime tomorrow, too. Highs will reach for the upper 50s to low 60s.

Here's a look at Futurecast:

Winds could reach 20-35 mph in some cases tonight to Thursday. In a few spots, gusts to 40 mph can't be ruled out. This is most likely over the coast, North Sound and inland waters. However, there aren't any official wind alerts in effect.

Friday will turn out mainly dry, but rain could surge back into Western Washington late Friday into Saturday. Saturday could be rather blustery, but there's uncertainty about how strong the winds might be. Stay tuned for updates!

Scattered rain and breezy weather carry into Sunday and Monday. Showers are possible Tuesday. Fewer showers are on tap for Wednesday.

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone

