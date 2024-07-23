Spectacular summer forecast all week in Seattle

After one of the warmest starts to July on record at Sea-Tac Airport, temperatures are cooling to a much more comfortable range this week.

Highs reach the 70s this afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

After cloudy pockets this morning, sunshine is quickly taking over. Highs will reach the low to mid 70s for many communities. The 60s will be more common along the coast.

People in Seattle can look forward to afternoon sunshine with picture-perfect temps in the 70s. (FOX 13 Seattle)

There are several big fires burning in the Pacific Northwest. The Black Canyon Fire in Yakima County prompted level three "go now" evacuations for some neighborhoods this morning. Mercifully, no smoke will impact air quality in Western Washington. However, air quality could be reduced in some areas in Oregon and Eastern Washington due to the fires.

Firefighters may be facing breezy weather as they fight the Black Canyon Fire. (FOX 13 Seattle)

While air quality is good in Seattle, smoke is creating some issues in Eastern Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

One small note: there may be haze from fires burning in Oregon drifting over Western Washington for the next couple of days in the high levels of the atmosphere. However, this isn't expected to be a big deal, nor will it lower air quality.

Good air quality is forecast in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The sunshine and picture-perfect temperatures linger all week. Thursday may start cloudy, but sunshine increases in the afternoon. Light showers are possible in the North Cascades on Thursday.

Seattle will likely be dry and mostly sunny all week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Hope you soak in the sunshine this week!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone and Chief Meteorologist Brian MacMillan.