Seattle weather: Summer sunshine this weekend with highs in the 70s

A beautiful day across the Pacific Northwest. Temperatures around the region went sailing into the 70s and 80s with the airport landing at 78 today.

Skies are mainly clear overnight with temperatures cooling to near our seasonal average of 54.

From the start, Friday promises more sunshine and warmer highs. The threat of thunderstorms firing up over the Cascades is still there, but chances are lessoning as we move into the weekend.

Seattle heats up to near 80 with slightly warmer conditions to the south, and to the north, folks will enjoy temps in the mid 70s.

We do cool a bit on Saturday back into the low 70s under mostly sunny skies. Sunday starts out a little cloudy, but by mid-morning skies clear with temperatures heating back up into the upper 70s.

Our extended forecast looks promising for sunshine and above-average highs.

Enjoy the first weekend of the new season, and please make sure to use sunscreen!

Have a great rest of the week all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

