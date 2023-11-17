Seattle weather: Sunny end to the work week

After some morning fog, Western Washington is getting back to the sunshine Friday with slightly warmer temperatures.

A ridge of high pressure is bringing more sunshine to the Puget Sound area this afternoon. Temps will make it into the low to mid 50s today.

Tonight in Pullman, the Washington State Cougars will host the Colorado Buffaloes. It's going to be a cold and mainly clear night with temps in the mid 30s at kickoff.

Saturday, the Washington Huskies and Oregon State Beavers will play in Corvallis, Oregon. It's going to be a wet game with on and off rain showers and a breezy second half.

That same system will bring rain to the Puget Sound area overnight Saturday into Sunday morning. Winds will also pick up as the front moves through overnight.

Snow levels will also drop heading into Sunday. Stevens, White, and Washington passes could see three to six inches of snow by the end of the day Sunday, while Snoqualmie Pass will likely just see cold rain.

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the LA Rams on Sunday at SoFi Stadium. If you're heading to California for that matchup, the weather outside will be perfect.

Thanksgiving week will start off dry, but we do have the chance of a few weak disturbances by the middle of next week. Make sure to stay tuned to the forecast as we get closer.