Seattle weather: Sunshine and comfortably warm temps ahead

Western Washington will see a nice mix of clouds and sunshine Wednesday with high temperatures making it into the mid to upper 70s for the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Expect lots of afternoon sunshine Wednesday afternoon with very comfortable temps.

It has been a very warm July so far. With less than a week left, this is the third warmest July on record at Sea-Tac.

Monday's 0.09" of rain will likely be all we get this month, with no rain in sight for at least the next ten days.

July will wrap up nicely with a mix of clouds and sunshine and high temps at or slightly below average for this time of year. As the rest of the country bakes under sweltering heat, the Pacific Northwest is looking mighty fine.