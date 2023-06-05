Sunshine and warming temps through Thursday

Western Washington will see more sunshine and warming temperatures this week, with highs back into the 80s by Tuesday.

Temps will stay pleasant today with highs in the low 70s. Expect lots of sunshine during the daylight hours and clear skies again later tonight.

It has been very dry the past few weeks, with only 0.02" of rain since May 16. More dry weather is ahead with no significant rain in the forecast for at least the next week.

With the dry weather, low relative humidity, and breezy northerly winds expected Monday, there is an elevated level of fire danger especially in the south sound and Cascade foothills of Pierce and Lewis counties. We will continue to watch this threat through midweek as temperatures rise and winds shift to easterly.

Temps will turn toasty Tuesday through Thursday, with Wednesday looking like the hottest day of the next week. Onshore flow returns Thursday into Friday, which will bring more cloud cover and much cooler temperatures. Friday night into Saturday, there is a chance for some light showers.