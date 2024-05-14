Seattle weather: Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday

A ridge of high pressure will move in off the coast of Washington State bringing a return of sunshine and warm temperatures to Western Washington Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a cooler and cloudier Monday, temperatures will warm back into the 70s Tuesday afternoon for the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Map showing regional high temperatures for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge of high pressure will move east on Wednesday, warming temperatures into the mid 70s. The ridge will then flatten on Thursday and Friday, bringing in onshore flow and more cloud cover later in the week.

A ridge of high pressure just offshore will bring sunshine to the Pacific Northwest through Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. It should be a beautiful night for baseball with mainly clear skies.

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 PM under sunny skies at T-Mobile Park. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temps will stay at average or slightly above the seasonal normal for the next week. The forecast will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend. Enjoy!