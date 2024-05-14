Expand / Collapse search

Seattle weather: Sunshine returns Tuesday and Wednesday

By
Published  May 14, 2024 12:14pm PDT
Weather
FOX 13 Seattle

Seattle - A ridge of high pressure will move in off the coast of Washington State bringing a return of sunshine and warm temperatures to Western Washington Tuesday and Wednesday.

After a cooler and cloudier Monday, temperatures will warm back into the 70s Tuesday afternoon for the central and south Puget Sound areas.

Sunny and warmer Tuesday in Western Washington

Map showing regional high temperatures for Western Washington. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The ridge of high pressure will move east on Wednesday, warming temperatures into the mid 70s. The ridge will then flatten on Thursday and Friday, bringing in onshore flow and more cloud cover later in the week.

High pressure is moving in offshore, bringing sunshine to Western Washington

A ridge of high pressure just offshore will bring sunshine to the Pacific Northwest through Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

The Seattle Mariners take on the Kansas City Royals Tuesday night at T-Mobile Park. It should be a beautiful night for baseball with mainly clear skies.

Seattle Mariners versus Kansas City Royals forecast

The Seattle Mariners will take on the Kansas City Royals at 6:40 PM under sunny skies at T-Mobile Park. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Temps will stay at average or slightly above the seasonal normal for the next week. The forecast will be mainly dry with a mix of clouds and sunshine this weekend. Enjoy!

Western Washington stays mild with a mix of clouds and sunshine the next week

The 7 day forecast for Seattle and the greater Puget Sound area. (FOX 13 Seattle)