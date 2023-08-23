Sunshine returns Wednesday afternoon

Showers hit the Puget Sound area early Wednesday morning, but drier and sunnier weather returns for the afternoon.

A low pressure system pushing inland to the north brought scattered showers to the area overnight. Those showers have now tapered off and after morning clouds, the Puget Sound area will get back to sunny skies for the second half of the day.

High temperatures will be slightly warmer than Tuesday, topping out in the mid 70s.

Smoke will return to Western Washington on Thursday as offshore winds blow through the Cascades. The smoke will not be as bad as it was over the weekend at the surface, but it will create a look of hazy sunshine on Thursday.

Friday, a low pressure system will dip south down the coastline, stalling off the coast of Oregon. This will bring a chance for thunderstorms, mainly to the higher elevations and southwest interior, late Thursday into Friday morning. The rain will move from south to north.

After that, it's going to be a hot and sunny weekend. Temps will soar to the mid to upper 80s both Saturday and Sunday.