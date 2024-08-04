Temperatures are forecast to spike once again to the mid to upper 80s across the greater Seattle region for Seafair Sunday! Highs cool to the upper 70s on Tuesday.

Highs will peak at 86 degrees Sunday afternoon in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

This afternoon, temperatures peak in the 80s for many places around Puget Sound. Noticeably cooler conditions are expected along the coast. After tracking pockets of clouds and fog earlier this morning, sunshine will increase throughout the rest of the day. Stay hydrated and slather on the sunscreen!

Temperatures will warm to the 80s across Puget Sound and Seattle Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

It'll be hot today for the Mariners and Sounders games. The Seawolves play in San Diego this afternoon where highs reach the 80s.

The weather will be hot for the Mariners and Sounders games in Seattle Sunday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Air quality is good to moderate in Western Washington today. According to Puget Sound Clean Air Agency, air quality could dip to "unhealthy for sensitive groups" near the Cascades this afternoon and Monday afternoon due to the development of ozone (smog). Air quality is worse in Central and Eastern Washington as many wildfires continue burning.



Patches of clouds are possible early Monday. Highs tomorrow lift to the 80s.

Highs land in the 80s Sunday and Monday in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Good news for those without air-conditioning: temperatures mercifully cool to the upper 70s Tuesday afternoon. Both Tuesday and Wednesday will feature a classic pattern around Western Washington of morning clouds followed by afternoon sunshine.



Heat builds around the region later this workweek. Our hottest point looks to be Friday.

Highs reach the 80s on an almost daily basis in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

No rain is forecast for much of Western Washington this week. We'll let you know of any changes - stay tuned!

Dry weather is on repeat in Seattle this week. (FOX 13 Seattle)

