Seattle weather: 70s and sunshine all week long

Expect a cooler Tuesday morning. Temperatures will fall into the mid-lower 50s under clear skies. Get ready for sunshine all day long!

Temperatures will be slightly warmer with highs in the upper-70s and lower-80s. Here is a look at your Tuesday forecast:

We'll remain dry and warm this week. High pressure will allow for toasty temps by the middle of the week. I'll leave you with a look at your forecast:

Have a good one!