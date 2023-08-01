Tuesday Night: Mild overnight lows and clear skies for the full moon

Expect another mild evening as temperatures remain in the 70s through sunset.

Temperatures will fall into the 50s for most locations tomorrow morning. Our normal overnight low this time of year is 58 degrees, so we'll be slightly below that at Sea-Tac (56 degrees).

Tomorrow we'll see high temperatures rise into the 80s once again. Here is a look at your afternoon highs:

Temperatures will gradually increase throughout the 7-day forecast. We'll b nearing the 90s as we head into next week.

Stay cool and have a good one!