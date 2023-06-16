Seattle weather: Turning chilly and showery this Father's Day weekend

What a day across the region. Friday featured a bit of everything, from early sunshine and blue skies to a blanket of cloud cover by the afternoon with evening showers.

Temperatures around Seattle and the south warmed just above average into the low 70s today. The normal seasonal high for this time of year is 71 and jumps to 72 on Monday.

Overnight, we're cloudy with light showers rolling over the area. Temperatures drop into the upper 40s to low 50s.

As we get going Saturday, expect widespread cloud cover along with early spotty showers. These conditions are all thanks to low pressure sliding south along Vancouver Island.

By the afternoon, just a few light showers are left over the Cascades.

You'll definitely notice a big difference in temperatures Saturday. Highs only warm into the upper 50s to low 60s, which is 10 degrees cooler than Friday's highs.

By Sunday, that low will settle in over Western WA, making for a cool and rainy day. Expect widespread scattered showers and rain along with a chance for thunderstorms.

Areas to the southwest and southern Cascades have the best shot at seeing a storm fire up.

Father's Day highs will feel more like summer lows, only warming into the mid to upper 50s for Puget Sound.

And if you're traveling through the mountains, you just might see some snow mixing in with rain in the higher elevations. Snow levels drop to 4,500ft! Just to give you some perspective, Stevens Pass sits about 4,000ft.

We'll continue to see pockets of showers through Monday and Tuesday along with cooler highs.

Summer arrives Wednesday just as our low starts to weaken and move north/northeast. Some showers will linger, but highs start to warm into the upper 60s.

By the end of the week, we heat back up into the low to mid-70s under partly to mostly sunny conditions. Enjoy!

Have a great weekend all! ~Erin Mayovsky, FOX 13 Forecaster

