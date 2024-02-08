Turning drier to end the work week

Isolated showers and cooler temperatures are in the forecast for Thursday, but the end of the week will be drier and sunnier.

Expect more clouds Thursday with light showers in spots. High temperatures will be about five degrees below average Thursday afternoon.

Light showers will wrap up by early Friday morning and a ridge of high pressure will build in Friday afternoon through Saturday. This will bring some sunshine to the forecast Friday, mixed in with some high clouds. Saturday looks mostly cloudy, but the lowlands will remain dry.

In the mountains, snow levels will rise to 4,000 feet this weekend, bringing a mix of rain/snow to Snoqualmie Pass and some accumulation at Stevens and White passes on Sunday. While the mountains will see snow at times the next seven days, we are not expecting a big storm anytime soon.

The forecast looks very "normal" for mid-February the next seven days. Expect showers at times with a mix of clouds and sunbreaks. Extended forecast models show no signs of lowland snow, wind storms, or below-freezing temperatures for at least the next ten days.