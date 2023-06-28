Wednesday marks the two year anniversary of Seattle's hottest day on record. On the afternoon of June 28, 2021, temps soared at Sea-Tac to an all time record of 108 degrees.

The day before, on June 27, 2021, Sea-Tac set a new all time record low temperature, only dropping to 73 degrees. Those three days were a historic stretch of scorching heat for the Pacific Northwest.

A thinner layer of clouds Wednesday morning will mean a faster warm up. Afternoon high temperatures will make it into the mid to upper 70s today. That's about five degrees warmer than Monday and Tuesday.

Thunderstorms are possible again in Central Washington and in the Cascades, especially in the afternoon and evening hours Wednesday.

A ridge of high pressure will take over on Saturday through early next week. This will keep morning clouds away and send temps into the 80s by early next work week. Seattle hasn't seen rain on July 4 since 2010 and it looks like this will be another dry holiday with highs in the mid 80s.