Seattle weather: Warming temps and sun Monday and Tuesday

High pressure over the Pacific Northwest will bring sunshine and warmer temperatures to Western Washington Monday and Tuesday.

It was a chilly and frosty morning for areas of the south Puget Sound, southwest interior, and around Hood Canal. The rest of the day Monday will bring nice spring weather with mostly sunny skies and highs right around the seasonal average.

Pollen counts will remain moderate to high the next two days. Those suffering from allergies should get some relief later this week as rain returns. The tree pollens are the ones coating your cars with a fine layer of yellow powder right now.

Tuesday will be warmer with high clouds and sunshine. Highs will be close to 70s degrees.

Wednesday, a weak system will hit in the early morning hours, bringing a few light showers to the Puget Sound area. Onshore flow will push in more cloud cover and cooler temperatures.

A cooler, wetter pattern will set up late this week into the weekend. Western Washington will see a series of wet weather systems with temps in the 50s to around 60 degrees. Currently, Thursday and Saturday look like the wettest days ahead. Snow is possible at Stevens and White passes at times Thursday through the weekend.