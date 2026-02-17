Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood

The Brief Seattle police are investigating a fatal Monday night crash in Capitol Hill where a 27-year-old woman was struck and killed by a Toyota Prius while crossing the street. The driver, who showed no signs of impairment, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators after the victim died from her injuries despite life-saving efforts.



Seattle police are investigating a crash that killed a 27-year-old woman in the Capitol Hill neighborhood on Monday night.

What we know:

At 8 p.m., police responded to a report of a pedestrian involved in a crash on Bellevue Avenue East and East Pine Street.

When officers arrived, they found the woman underneath a Toyota Prius.

The Seattle Fire Department pulled the woman from underneath the car and started treatment, but despite life-saving measures, she died from her injuries at the scene.

According to police, the driver was turning right onto Pine Street when his car hit the woman crossing the street.

The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police. After evaluating the driver, there were no signs of impairment. He was not arrested.

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Seattle Police Department's Traffic Collision Squad at 206-684-8923.

The Source: Information in this story came from the Seattle Police Department.

