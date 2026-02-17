Seattle's Queer/Pride Festival announces 2026 lineup

The Brief Seattle's Queer/Pride Festival officially announced its 2026 lineup. Tickets are available now. Top performers include Keke Palmer, JT and Honey Dijon. The celebration takes place in Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood June 26–28.



Seattle’s Queer/Pride Festival has officially announced its 2026 lineup, bringing a dynamic slate of performers to the Capitol Hill neighborhood at the end of June.

When is Seattle's 2026 Queer/Pride Festival?

The annual three-day LGBTQIA+ music and nightlife celebration takes place June 26–28 along 11th Avenue in Capitol Hill.

Known for bringing international artists, drag performers, DJs, the event will feature headliners including Emmy-nominated Keke Palmer, platinum-selling rapper JT, and house-music trailblazer Honey Dijon.

Keep reading for the full lineup and ticket information.

What they're saying:

"Each year, Queer/Pride Festival creates a space where our community can come together to celebrate queer artistry, visibility, and joy at the highest level," said Murf Hall, owner and executive producer of Queer/Pride Festival. "We’re proud to bring world-class talent to Capitol Hill while continuing to spotlight local performers and the creative spirit that makes this neighborhood so special. Our goal is to build a weekend that feels electric, inclusive, and unapologetically queer — a place where people can show up fully as themselves and celebrate Pride in a way that’s uniquely Seattle."

The festival turns the Pike/Pine corridor into a multi-day destination, with about 35 main-stage performances and after parties at Queer/Bar and its indoor/outdoor VIP lounges.

Here's the Seattle Queer/Pride Festival 2026 lineup

(Queer/Pride Festival)

Friday, June 26

Keke Palmer

DJ Pretty Mess

RuPaul's Drag Race Showcase: Jane Don't

Irene the Alien

Onya Nurve

Live Nude Mammals

DJ Essex

Issa Man

Caramel Falva

Stacey Starstruck

Saturday, June 27

JT

Junglepussy

Tiffany Pollard DJ Set

RuPaul's Drag Race Showcase: Sasha Colby

Willow Pill

Baby Van Beezly

Glenn Coco

Amora Namor

Cali Colby

Rowan Ruthless

Sunday, June 28

Honey Dijon

Hercules & Love Affair DJ Set

Bianca Del Rio Comedy Set

Tony & the Kikis

ButtTootKing Show

Darlene Mitchell

Arson Nicki

Diamond Lil

Moscato Sky

Fabi

Willam and Pupusa will host all weekend, with nightly shows by Bosco.

Seattle Queer/Pride Festival 2026 tickets

Weekend and single-day passes were made available at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17. VIP packages will also be offered in limited quantities. For more information, visit the Queer/Pride Festival website.

The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by QPF.

