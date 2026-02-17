Seattle's Queer/Pride Festival announces 2026 lineup
SEATTLE - Seattle’s Queer/Pride Festival has officially announced its 2026 lineup, bringing a dynamic slate of performers to the Capitol Hill neighborhood at the end of June.
When is Seattle's 2026 Queer/Pride Festival?
The annual three-day LGBTQIA+ music and nightlife celebration takes place June 26–28 along 11th Avenue in Capitol Hill.
Known for bringing international artists, drag performers, DJs, the event will feature headliners including Emmy-nominated Keke Palmer, platinum-selling rapper JT, and house-music trailblazer Honey Dijon.
What they're saying:
"Each year, Queer/Pride Festival creates a space where our community can come together to celebrate queer artistry, visibility, and joy at the highest level," said Murf Hall, owner and executive producer of Queer/Pride Festival. "We’re proud to bring world-class talent to Capitol Hill while continuing to spotlight local performers and the creative spirit that makes this neighborhood so special. Our goal is to build a weekend that feels electric, inclusive, and unapologetically queer — a place where people can show up fully as themselves and celebrate Pride in a way that’s uniquely Seattle."
The festival turns the Pike/Pine corridor into a multi-day destination, with about 35 main-stage performances and after parties at Queer/Bar and its indoor/outdoor VIP lounges.
Here's the Seattle Queer/Pride Festival 2026 lineup
Friday, June 26
- Keke Palmer
- DJ Pretty Mess
- RuPaul's Drag Race Showcase: Jane Don't
- Irene the Alien
- Onya Nurve
- Live Nude Mammals
- DJ Essex
- Issa Man
- Caramel Falva
- Stacey Starstruck
Saturday, June 27
- JT
- Junglepussy
- Tiffany Pollard DJ Set
- RuPaul's Drag Race Showcase: Sasha Colby
- Willow Pill
- Baby Van Beezly
- Glenn Coco
- Amora Namor
- Cali Colby
- Rowan Ruthless
Sunday, June 28
- Honey Dijon
- Hercules & Love Affair DJ Set
- Bianca Del Rio Comedy Set
- Tony & the Kikis
- ButtTootKing Show
- Darlene Mitchell
- Arson Nicki
- Diamond Lil
- Moscato Sky
- Fabi
Willam and Pupusa will host all weekend, with nightly shows by Bosco.
Seattle Queer/Pride Festival 2026 tickets
Weekend and single-day passes were made available at 10 a.m. on Feb. 17. VIP packages will also be offered in limited quantities. For more information, visit the Queer/Pride Festival website.
The Source: Information in this story comes from a press release by QPF.
