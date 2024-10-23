Wave of chilly autumn weather in Seattle this week

Dress in warm layers this week! The evenings and mornings are turning quite chilly this time of year.

Overnight lows in Seattle will plunge to the 40s on a daily basis this week. Certain mornings this week in the Cascade valleys and the South Sound, overnight lows could tumble to the 30s.

Light showers are possible in Seattle on Wednesday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

For today, you can plan on mostly cloudy skies, a few sunbreaks and isolated showers. If temperatures remain chilly over the mountains, there could be a few pops of snowflakes (especially above the elevation of 4,000 feet), but we're not forecasting any impacts in the passes right now.

Highs will be below average in the low to mid 50s across Seattle and Puget Sound. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Thursday will be drier, but the cool temperatures stick around. We'll be treated to partly sunny skies.

Highs remain in the 50s for at least the next three days in Seattle. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Friday will be grayer. The Cascade gap communities (e.g. North Bend) could be slightly breezy. Rain returns by the evening. Scattered showers continue through the weekend. Saturday could be breezy to locally windy. Stay tuned for further details as we gain more certainty about what to expect.

There may be some light snow accumulations over Stevens and/or White Passes from Sunday night to Monday. We'll keep you posted on the latest!

We'll be "trying for drying" on Tuesday with a few sunbreaks amid a mostly cloudy sky.

Partly sunny skies are forecast in Seattle on Thursday. (FOX 13 Seattle)

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Take good care,

Meteorologist Abby Acone