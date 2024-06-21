Seattle weather: Sunny and warm start to summer

The first weekend of summer brings us sunny skies, warm temperatures and also the first full moon of the season. The Strawberry Moon will be the brightest on Friday night. Skies will be clear, so we should have a great view tonight!

After reaching highs in the mid and upper 80s on Friday, it will be a mild night with lows mainly in the mid and upper 50s.

Onshore flow will increase along the coast on Saturday, pulling temperatures back closer to normal there in the 60s. Inland, we will continue to see high clouds with filtered sunshine, but temperatures will still manage to climb back to near 80 degrees.

The marine push will continue to push farther inland, increasing the moisture, allowing for more clouds, cooler temperatures and even a chance for some drizzle and light sprinkles mainly north and in the mountains.

There are lots of fun activities going on around western Washington this weekend which the weather looks good to enjoy.

A deeper area of low pressure will arrive by the middle of next week, bringing a chance for rain and cooler afternoons.