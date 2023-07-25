Wednesday Forecast: Mild with a mix of sunshine and clouds

Get ready for a wonderful stretch!

Temperatures will rise into the mid-70s once again tomorrow afternoon. Clouds will gradually increase later in the day, but we'll remain dry. Here is a look at your daypart forecast:

Mild temperatures and dry conditions continue throughout the bulk of the week. High pressure returns by the end of the 7-day allowing for temperatures to return into the lower 80s.

Here is a look at your 7-day forecast:

Have a good one!