Wednesday temps climbing into the mid to upper 80s

A strong ridge of high pressure will send temps soaring into the mid to upper 80s Wednesday, with some spots close to 90 degrees.

We will continue to keep an eye on fire weather conditions today. Humidity levels won't be quite as low as Tuesday and calmer winds should help, but brush fires and wildfire spread will continue to be a risk in the coming months due to the very dry spring and early summer.

As temperatures rise across the region today, remember that hot pavement can burn your dog's paws. At 85 degrees, asphalt can be as hot as 130 to 150 degrees. That can quickly injure your pet's paws. It will be best to walk your pup in the morning and/or after dinner tonight.

On the east side of the United States, smoke is a big concern. Areas like New York City, Washington D.C. and Pittsburgh are getting choked out by low level smoke from wildfires burning in Canada. This will continue to remain a concern through at least the end of the week.

Meanwhile, here in Western Washington, the seven to ten day forecast looks mainly dry. A stronger onshore push will bring more clouds on Friday with a chance for a quick hitting shower in the morning. Most of the rain will hit the east side of the state and the Cascades, but a few showers could move into the Puget Sound area as well.

After that, it's back to sunshine and warmer temperatures for the weekend and into early next week.