Weekend Forecast: Sunny, warm, and dry for the fireworks!

Talk about amazing weather to kick off the holiday weekend! We've been above normal with bright blue skies.

Temperatures will remain above normal under dry conditions as we head into Sunday. Here is a breakdown of your forecast:

A light breeze will pick up in the afternoon hours over the next few days. Expect gusts up to15 mph.

Temperatures will gradually increase each day moving forward to the 4th. The UV Index will be very high, so it'll only take us 15–25 minutes to burn. Protect your skin and stay hydrated out there.

Rain chances will be very limited this week. An isolated thunderstorm will be possible Monday afternoon in the Cascades. Mountain thunderstorm chances will return by the end of next week. The rest of us will remain dry and warm.

Have a good one!